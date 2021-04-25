Machete gang hits Gwanda Mine

By Omega Majahana

A gang armed with machetes and axes raided Dubane Mine in Gwanda and got away with R700, police have confirmed.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident that happened around 8.30 pm last Wednesday. She said the seven men arrived at the mine and found two workers, Lastboy Ndlovu (21) and Prince Ncube (27). They then demanded money from the workers while threatening to axe them.

Insp Mangena said the two were saved by villagers staying close by who managed to help apprehend three of the gang members while the other four got away with R700 taken from the workers.

“The case was reported to the police the very same day and three accused men were arrested. These being Steven Moyo (37) from Guyu under Chief Marupi, Richard Mangena (31) from under Chief Mathema in Gwanda and Melusi Nyoni (18) from Guyu. Society must emulate what these villagers did as they worked hand in glove with the police in apprehending the robbers,” said Insp Mangena.

She, however, warned members of the public that if they are raided by armed gangs, they must not fight back, adding that businesses such as mines should also improve security to protect their properties. The Sunday News