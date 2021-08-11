Mai Sorobhi gets Heroes Holiday cheer

Ailing yesteryear actress Mai Sorobhi was all smiles over the weekend after she received a consignment of groceries from the current crop of actors and actresses, writes Trust Khosa.

The ageing actress who once lit the small screen in a popular drama Paraffin where she featured as wife to the late Paraffin has been grounded at her Kuwadzana Extension home.

So dire was her situation that Mai Sorobhi – real name Rhoda Mtembi – has been relying on handouts from well-wishers.

After learning of her plight, fellow actors and actresses led by Fatima Makunganya and Eunice Tava paid her a visit and left some groceries ahead of the just ended Heroes and Defence Forces holidays.

“We met as fellow actors and actresses to come up with an initiative where we can pull resources together and assist those in need.

“The first people we had in our mid were Mai Sorobhi and Phirimoni but Phirimon was unreachable that we decided assist Mai Sorobhi.

“We then drove to Mai Sorobhi’s place in Kuwadzana Extension where we met her and left the groceries.

“I went there with the likes of Eunice Tava, Mrs Chirikure and Tendai Chimedza to assist her,” she said.

Fatima and Tava who have been doing a lot of charity work meant to empower fellow actors and actress grounded on lockdown vowed to use their influence to assist others.

“This was just a small initiative we started and we are inviting fellow artists who are willing to come on board so that we can assist the need.

“It’s high time celebrities learn to assist each other before reaching to other well-wishers if we have the means.

“The reason why we want fellow stars to assist each other is that we want to create unit among players on the creative sector so that we are don’t remembered as beggars but people with a heart for each other,” she said.

Fatima said they were ready for partnerships with the corporate players who are willing to inject their resources in this initiative.

“Those who are willing to come on board can either get hold of me, Eunice Tava, Mrs Chirikure or Tendai Chimedza.

“It’s an initiative which I hope will bring cheer to fellow players in the creative sector who have fallen on hard times,” she added.

Mai Sorobhi is not the only yesteryear celebrities who have fallen on hard times but there are several others dying in silence. H-Metro