ED warns soldiers against criminal activities, admits poor welfare

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has warned soldiers against engaging in criminal activities amid their involvement in recent armed robberies that are causing havoc in the country.

Mnangagwa said this during an address at the Defence Forces Day celebrations held at State House on Tuesday.

“Guided by these principles I exhort members of the defence forces to equally continue upholding the rich military heritage concurred on heritage and absolute commitment to duty and the nation.

“Yours is a noble profession. You must therefore avoid association and acts that put to shame our security institutions. You should never be entangled in criminal activities,” he said.

This comes at a time when criminal activities are rocking the country with soldiers involved in several armed robberies. This is partly caused by the struggling Zimbabwean economy that is failing to to satisfy civil servants including the uniformed forces.

Mnangagwa promised, however, to address their welfare.

“On the welfare side, my government is committed to improve the conditions of service of the ZDF members.

“Meanwhile, I challenge the ZDF administration to accelerate the completion of accommodation projects underway at Imbizo, Dzivarasekwa and Jason Ziyaphapha Moyo barracks,” he said.

Last month, Arnold Matetepa (38), a soldier with the elite Presidential Guard Infantry Battalion who allegedly participated in a robbery of a Chitungwiza fuel service station was shot and fled with a bullet lodged in his rib cage following a shootout with police detectives.

Last year, ten serving soldiers were arrested for armed robberies in Chinhoyi. Nehanda Radio