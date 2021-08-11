Billiat salutes Katsande

Khama Billiat has described his relationship with Willard Katsande as father and son. Billiat paid tribute to Katsande, who left Chiefs after a decade to join Sekhukhune United.

The duo played together at Amakhosi for three years.

“A brother who gave me support when I needed the most, the protection you gave me from the time we joined Ajax it’s something I didn’t think I was going to have.

“It wasn’t a bloomy start, there are times the terrain was hard for me but you could find a way to tell me how good I am, nomatter how tougher it got on the other side.

“You always pushed me and assured me you will do everything to make me get back to the top. I can’t mention enough times at Kaizer Chiefs and the national team you protected me like your own son,” posted Billiat on social media.

He added:

“You (are) one of the best brothers that gave me comfort in times and ways I never thought, in all fairness I don’t think I have thanked you enough as a brother that has done so much since my day one in South Africa.

“Yet again we part ways on the professional scene as teammates but not as brothers.

“I will forever wish you the best in all your (endeavors) your hard work will always be your identity, your selfness will always be your DNA and your Legendary status will always be your key that will unlock new and more avenues in your career! A new challenge has been unlocked

“See you in the tunnel, see you on the pitch my new opponent,” said Billiat. H-Metro