Mwonzora says he is more proud of Muzorewa than he is of Mugabe

Stung by the “Mwonzorewa” nickname, MDC-T president Douglas Mwonzora claims he is more proud of Bishop Abel Muzorewa than he is of the late former President Robert Mugabe.

Speaking during an interview with TechMag TV, Mwonzora was asked why he never spoke about his relationship with the late Muzorewa and if at all this meant he was embarrassed about working with him.

“It is the United Parties (led by Muzorewa) that took the government to court over the Political Parties Finance Act and I was the lawyer. So I am not ashamed about that,” Mwonzora said.

“I am not ashamed to have been associated with Bishop Muzorewa actually. Because I don’t think of the nationalists who were fighting for independence Mugabe was the correct one.

“I don’t think Muzorewa committed atrocities as Mugabe did. Muzorewa did not reverse the gains of independence at all.

“He was Prime Minister of Zimbabwe/Rhodesia in 1978, going to 1979 for the very short period after which he was removed in the 1980 elections, thereafter he was not a significant political actor in Zimbabwe.”

Political commentator Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya however disagrees with Mwonzora and insisted both Mugabe and Muzorewa committed atrocities.

“They were raids and bombings that took place in Mozambique and Zambia when Muzorewa was Prime Minister and lots of refugees and freedom fighters were killed. It was a government led by Muzorewa that committed the atrocities.

“Both Muzorewa and Mugabe committed atrocities. Muzorewa actually worked with our oppressors just as Mwonzora is doing with Zanu PF right now.

“Mwonzora was a senior member of the United Parties led by Muzorewa, not just a lawyer. He stood in the NCA taskforce as a member of the United Parties. When he joined MDC he was coming from UP.

“The MDC of Tsvangirai was a party of resistance and a party of democratic values, the one now led by Mwonzora (MDC-T) is a party of co option, now working with Zanu PF.,” Ruhanya added. Nehanda Radio