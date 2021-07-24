Passion Java buys Mai Titi and Madam Boss Mercedes Benz vehicles

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Flamboyant Prophet Passion Java blessed female comedians, Madam Boss and Mai Titi with brand new rides this week, identical Mercedes Benz vehicles.

Posting on his Instagram page Java who is known for flaunting his lavish lifestyle on social media flexed his financial muscles with a picture of himself Madam Boss and Mai Titi at a car dealership with the caption: ” Car shopping with Mai Ts Diaries & Madan Boss. Chkuma Shkweeee…”

Comedian Mai Titi real name Felistas Murata came in with a follow up post showing gratitude to the prophet.

She posted a picture posing in front of her new Mercedes Benz with Java and Madam Boss by her side.

“As we welcome our new babies to our garage this is what Passion Java did for us on a Friday 🔥🔥 New rides.

“Thank you so much Prophet. Thank you PanJap Motors. Madam Boss let no devil come between us ever,” read Mai Titi’s caption.

Madam Boss also posted a series of pictures with her new car thanking Passion for the new ride.

This comes after Mai Titi made a truce with both Passion Java and Madam boss last week.