Polygamist suicide over cheating wife

By Leonard Ncube

A polygamist from Binga allegedly committed suicide by consuming a poisonous liquid after he discovered that his second wife was cheating on him.

Aleck Muleya (31) of Siamulaba Village under Chief Siachilaba in Simatelele area allegedly died in his mother’s maize field on Wednesday last week.

He had confronted the second wife Ms Perfect Munkuli about the alleged extra marital affair she was having with an unnamed man, and left his homestead at night without telling anyone where he was going before his body was found in the morning.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda said he was aware of the incident but could not give details as he had not received the report.

A police source closer to the investigations said Muleya was married to Ms Selina Mudenda and Ms Munkuli.

The source said on Wednesday last week at about 8pm, Muleya and Ms Mudenda were in their bedroom hut when he told her that his second wife was having an extra marital affair.

“After some minutes Muleya went to the second wife’s bedroom hut to discuss the issue with her. He returned to Ms Mudenda’s bedroom hut after about 20 minutes and was crying and did not say a word to her,” said the source.

Muleya reportedly spent about 30 minutes sobbing in the presence of his first wife before he got out of the hut and locked her inside as he went to an unknown destination.

The following morning Ms Munkuli went to Ms Mudenda’s bedroom hut and unlocked the door for her at around 6am and was told how their husband left the bedroom hut the previous night. The two women then went to the deceased’s mother Ms Joritha Mudimba to inform her that their husband was missing.

A search party was formed and Muleya’s lifeless body was found lying in a maize field near his mother’s homestead.

A report was made to the police who attended the scene and recovered a 500ml bottle with a colourless liquid suspected to be a poisonous substance that Muleya consumed. The Chronicle