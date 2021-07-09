Econet effects 20% increase on data tariffs

Telecommunications giant, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, has increased its data tariffs by 20 percent citing the need to cushion the business against rising operating costs.

According to the reviewed Econet data bundle prices, the daily data bundle now costs $25 for 20MB up from $20.

Subscribers will now pay $375 dollars for a weekly 370MB data bundle, up from $288. The monthly eight gigabyte (GB) data bundle has gone up to $2 030 from $1 560 while a monthly Private WiFi 50GB bundle has been reviewed from $4 800 to $6 240.

The 10GB e-Learning bundle, valid for 30 days, has also been adjusted from $1 720 to $2 240.

Similar adjustments have also been made on social media bundles.

The adjustments, which Econet said was below the approved Potraz bundle tariffs, will see a two-minute voice call bundle going for $10 from $8.40 while a weekly 30-minute bundle now goes for $180 from $166.

An SMS daily bundle, consisting of five messages, has been reviewed upwards to $2.40 from $2.09 while the weekly bundle, made up of 75 messages, will now cost $30 up from $23.81.

“The bundle price adjustment is an average 20 percent uplift across the board, and is essentially in response to rising input costs,” said the company in a latest update. The Chronicle