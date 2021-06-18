LISTEN: Woman kills ‘second hubby’ to go back to first one

By Rufaro Winter and Bongani Ndlovu

A woman from Njube suburb in Bulawayo allegedly stabbed her live-in boyfriend to death with a kitchen knife because she wanted to reconcile with a man she was once married to.

Ntombikayise Ndlovu (45) allegedly killed Nicholas Mavura who was her childhood friend, last Saturday.

The couple had been co-habiting for about 4 years.

She allegedly made a false report to the police that Mavura had arrived home bleeding profusely after being stabbed by unknown assailants.

Chronicle carried the story on Tuesday and police said they were investigating the circumstances surrounding Mavura’s death.

It turns out that police were already suspecting Ndlovu at the time the story was published.

Ndlovu was arrested on Sunday after investigators found holes in her story.

“There were too many inconsistencies. At first, we put it down to shock as her husband had apparently died in her arms after being set upon by unknown thugs. However, some inconsistencies appeared deliberate,” said a police source.

Ndlovu is said to have stabbed Mavura after a heated misunderstanding, allegedly over her desire to rekindle her romance with her ex-husband, at Mavura’s family home in Njube.

There were witnesses who heard the two fighting before Mr Mavura died.

Ndlovu is said to have led the police to the recovery of the kitchen knife she allegedly used to kill him.

Yesterday, she appeared briefly before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Marygold Ndlovu who remanded her in custody.

Appearing for the State, Miss Ashley Dube said Ndlovu killed her boyfriend in a heated dispute over breaking their relationship so she can go back to her “real husband”.

“On Saturday, Ndlovu stabbed her husband once on the left side of the chest with a kitchen knife over a misunderstanding with the now deceased over the issue of ending their relationship. The accused wanted to end the relationship so she could go back to her real husband.

This did not go down well with the now deceased resulting in violence. Mavura died on the spot,” she said.

Mr Mavura’s family said they were still in shock following his death.

“As a family we will just say that we are unable to speak and have lots of questions and no answers. Burial arrangements are in progress,” said family spokesperson, Mr Admond Ntini.

Mr Mavura leaves behind two children from a previous marriage, who are in their early 20s.

According to sources, the couple met a long time ago and were childhood friends. However, Ndlovu was reportedly making concerted efforts to reunite with her former husband.

The late Mavura and Ndlovu regularly drank beer together at Sidudla Bar in Njube. The Chronicle