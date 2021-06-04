Kim Kardashian breaks down… says divorce with Kanye West a sign of failure

By Keith Mlauzi | Daily Mast |

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian could not hold back her tears as she opened up about her struggles with estranged husband rapper Kanye West in an episode of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’.

In the latest episode of the family reality show which was filmed last year Kim opened up about her marriage woes after her sister Khloe asked her, ‘How are you and Kanye doing?”

In her response Kim said, “There’s no fighting, like now all calm so I just toll with it now.”

Khloe, 36, then told the cameras that her 40-year-old sister was going through so many struggles at the moment.

“Kim is dealing with so much right now. And it’s tough because before we got here, Kim and Kanye got into this huge fight,” said Khloe.

Speaking to her sister Kim said, “I honestly can’t do this anymore.

“Why am I still in this, like, place where I’m stuck for years? Like, he goes and moves to different state every year, I have to be together so I can raise the kids, you know? And he’s an amazing dad, he’s done an amazing job.”

She then went on to say she feels like a loser and a failure because this is her third marriage.

“I feel like a f** failure, that it’s like, a third f** marriage. I feel like a f** loser. But I can’t even think about that like, I want to be happy,” she added.

Recently Kim announced that there are stopping the shoot of their reality show after the whole family contracted Covid-19.

She filed for divorce from her hip hop star husband in February. She was previously married producer Damon Thomas between 2000 and 2004 and was also married to basketball star Kris Humphries from 2011 to 2013. Daily Mast