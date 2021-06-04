Jub Jub threatens to expose SA celebs and their scandals on Uyajola 9/9

By Keith Mlauzi | Telly Africa |

South African television presenter and musician Jub Jub says he is determined to expose South African celebrities and their scandals in the upcoming season of his reality TV show Uyajola 9/9.

The Ndikhokhele hit maker took to social media to give his fans a tip of the iceberg on what to expect in Season 6 of his Moja Love series which exposes unfaithful partners.

He however said it’s too late to execute his plan in Season 6 but he will definitely do it in Season 7. He claimed he has a lot of ‘dirty laundry’ on a number of Mzansi celebs.

In an Instagram video he mentioned celebrities such as Prince Kaybee, Mihlali Ndamase and Da LES am5ng the celebs whose alleged ‘cheating’ scandals he’s looking to expose.

“It’s nothing personal guys, I am working here,” he said adding, “My people want the scoop.”

He then went on to attack the celebrities for not treating their fans with dignity and forgetting their roots.

“So you’ve got fans who are supporting you. Fans who are buying your music, fans who are following you guys. You know fans who are supporting you through your career and they’ve been there. You guys are so heartless that you forgot where you grew up,” said Jub Jub.

The star went on to tell his fellow celebs that they should stop treating their fans badly because of where they are from

“Some of you might have been multiracial kids and grew up in mansions. But there are those who grew up in four rooms, one room, but you guys forgot where you come from and are treating fans badly. I don’t like that,” he said.

“Humble yourself and treat these people right because if you don’t do it, then it’ll be a problem. You don’t want your fans switching up on you,” he added.

The new season of Uyajola 9/9 is yet to hit the screens but has already caused havoc in the streets and has tongues wagging earlier this year after they were spotted doing a shoot in Matatiele in the Eastern Cape. Telly Africa