Chin’ono launches TV talk show: ‘On The Record with Hopewell’ every Sunday

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Prominent Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has launched a talk show called “On The Record with Hopewell” to be broadcast every Sunday mid morning.

Prominent Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono

Chin’ono confirmed this on his microblogging Twitter handle on Thursday. He said the talk show will invite local and international personalities.

“I will be bringing into your living rooms every Sunday mid morning, a talk show called, On The Record with Hopewell.

“I will be talking to the big names not only locally, but internationally including African presidents, economists, business people, and more! On The Record, soon,” she said.

Chin’ono made headlines last year after he was heavily involved in the exposure of a corruption deal implicating President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s wife Auxillia and son Collins.

The US$60m Drax Covidgate scandal later claimed the scalp of Health Minister Obadiah Moyo who was arrested, charged and fired from his job. But in a surprising twist, Chin’ono was arrested and charged for allegedly inciting violence in connection with 31st July protests against corruption.

The award winning investigative journalist was arrested together with opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume and MDC Alliance Vice Chairman Job Sikhala and they spent more than five weeks at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison before being released on bail.

Chin’ono was arrested several times again including this year over social media tweets. He is currently out on bail. Nehanda Radio

