Sulu friend’s mysterious death: Details emerge

The mysterious death of Dendera crooner Sulumani Chimbetu’s friend and businessman Givemore Panganayi has shocked the nation with many still waiting for answers.

Panganayi went missing on May 5 during a birthday dinner at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) before his body was discovered in a disused lift in a decomposing state.

The case is still under police investigation.

According to sources, the unfortunate incident occurred during the dinner event that was hosted for two people.

“On May 5, Emmanuel Mahachi and one Mhofu Shutto organised a surprise birthday dinner for Kelvin Mutsvairo,” a source told Standard Style.

“There was also another birthday dinner for a woman known as Lindi.

“The dinner event was attended by some businessmen and top Zanu PF officials mainly from the youth league. There were around 30 people at the dinner.”

Panganayi was buried at his rural home in Mhondoro on Friday. The burial which was attended by Sulu and other businesspeople.

According to the source, Panganayi was reportedly in the company of his relatives when he attended the dinner.

“He arrived with some of his relatives, five or six of them. We gathered that they had a relative, who had died in Swaziland on the very same day and they were preparing for the funeral,” the source said.

“Givemore then received a call and excused himself, that was the last we saw him. We later heard that he had been found dead.”

Some of the dinner attendees, among them Sulu have since been questioned over the matter, as police try to put closure on it.

Mutsvairo yesterday confirmed the surprise birthday dinner at the plush facility, but refused to comment further saying the matter was being handled by law enforcement agents.

Sulu yesterday confirmed that he attended Panganayi’s burial on Friday. The Standard