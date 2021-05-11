Marry Chiwenga hospitalised

Nyore Madzianike

Estranged wife to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Marry Mubaiwa, has been hospitalised in Harare and the case in which she is accused of assaulting a house maid was deferred to next month.

Harare regional magistrate Mrs Letwin Rwodzi went to the hospital for the remand where she set June 29 as the trial date.

Mubaiwa is being charged with assault after she allegedly bashed a family child minder, Delight Munyoro, outside Hellenic School in 2019.

The State had applied for a warrant of arrest for Mubaiwa after she failed to attend court but her lawyer Ms Beatrice Mtetwa opted for the court to visit Mubaiwa where she is admitted for the court to appreciate her condition.

Mrs Rwodzi agreed to visit Mubaiwa at the medical institution where she is admitted.

On her last appearance, Mubaiwa sought a postponement of the matter saying she was very ill, under heavy medication and could not comprehend court proceedings.

Mubaiwa is also facing separate charges of attempted murder after she allegedly tried to kill Vice President Chiwenga while he was in a South African hospital.

She is also facing money laundering charges.

On those charges, Mubaiwa, applied for refusal for further remand arguing that it was now 15 months of her attending court with the State failing to complete investigations into her matter.

She said the State had promised to complete investigations within a month into her arrest, but had failed.

Ms Mtetwa argued that the State was aware of the complexity of extra-territorial investigations when they made a one month promise.

She made the application after the State led by Mrs Netsai Mushayabasa applied for a postponement of the matter to allow police to complete investigations into the matter.

Mrs Mushayabasa told the court that there were extra-territorial investigations which needed to be carried out in South Africa. The Herald