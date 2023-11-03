Marry Chiwenga trial documents for indictment to the High Court finalised

Former wife to Vice president Constantino Chiwenga, Marry Mubaiwa who is accused of money laundering involving millions of United States Dollars will be indicted to the High Court for trial on December 1.

Mubaiwa who is being represented by Beatrice Mtetwa appeared before magistrate Donald Ndirowei on Wednesday.

The complainant is the State.

Mubaiwa is being charged together with a company, Tarnor Investments private limited represented by Arnold Sununguri Whande.

Allegations are that on December 17, 2018, on the strength of the proforma invoice, Mubaiwa transferred US$201 846-81 through Tarnor Investments (Pvt) Ltd CBZ Bank account to Falcon Suppliers (Pty) Ltd’s South African FNB Bank account solely for the purpose of purchasing event tents and chairs.

It is alleged the US$201 846. 81 was converted to South African rands and amounted to ZAR2 785 486. 00.

According to the CBZ Bank and Reverse Bank of Zimbabwe Exchange Control Division records, the transaction was not acquitted indicating that the said goods were not imported into the country hence the accused persons externalised the funds.

On January 8, 2019, Mubaiwa in order to conceal or disguise the true nature of the externalized funds instructed Memory Chakuinga director of Falcon Suppliers (Pty) Ltd to transfer part of the funds amounting to ZAR1 852 077. 90 to Kempster Sedgwick (Pty) Ltd trading as CMH Jaguar Land Rover Mentyn towards the purchase of a Range Rover Vogue motor vehicle.

The Range Rover Vogue was registered in Mubaiwa’s name, on the same date, Falcon Suppliers (Pty) Ltd transferred ZAR1 000 000 to La Chelle Travel and Tours (Pty) Ltd Mubaiwa’s company that is registered in South Africa.

It is alleged that on the January 8, 2019, La Chelle Travel and Tours (Pty) Ltd transferred the ZAR1 000 000 to MARTIN POTGIETER ATTORNEY as “part deposit” to the purchase of a property being number ERF 191 Sterrewag Extension 3 Township Registration Division, J.R Province of Gauteng measuring 976 Square metres also known as 1309 Kingstone Heath Close, Waterkioof Golf Estate, Pretoria and the property was registered in the name of La Chelle Travel and Tours company.

The accused unlawfully laundered a total of US$201 846-81.

It is further alleged that sometime in February 2019, Mubaiwa instructed Chakuinga to raise another proforma invoice for the supply of “prepaid electric meters”.

On February 14, 2019, acting in common purpose, Mubaiwa transferred USS$307 545-05 through CBZ Bank account number 24929820019 to Falcon Suppliers (Pty) Ltd’s South African FNS Bank account for the purchase of prepaid electric meters.

The US$ 307 545-05 was converted to South African Rands and amounted to ZAR 4 096 500. According to the CBZ bank and Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Exchange Control Division records, the transaction was not acquitted.

It is alleged that in order to conceal the transaction Mubaiwa instructed Chakuinga to transfer the whole amount to her company La Chelle Travel and Tours who in turn transferred the whole amount to Martin Port Ginter Attorneys Bank account in South Africa towards the purchase of the Waterkloof property.

It is alleged that sometime in May 2019, Mubaiwa transferred US$142 858-93 which was then converted to ZAR 2 000 000.

The state alleged the funds were not acquitted by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.