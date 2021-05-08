Magamba oppose Winky D application

By Mathew Masinge

Magamba Network, who are being sued for US$12 000 by dancehall chanter Winky D, have entered their notice of appearance to defend the claim.

Now, the comic group awaits a set down of the matter for hearing that is set to be allocated a judge and date by the registrar.

“Be pleased to take notice that on the third of May 2021 at 11:49 am Magamba Network entered an appearance to defend this action.

“The summons and declaration was served on Magamba Network on the 21st of April 2021,” reads the notice.

Magamba TV are being accused of reproducing and airing Winky D’s song – Parliament – in one of their campaigns under the #Reconveneparly tag.

According to the documents before the court, Magamba Network admitted to infringing Winky D’s copyrights by airing and recreating the song before pulling it down sometime last year.

It is Winky D’s case that Magamba Network in one of their weekly report on May 16, 2020 – ‘In Case You Missed it’-portrayed the singer as someone aligned to a certain political movement.

The music star maintains in his papers that he is apolitical and the actions in the satire show demeaned his persona and caused sections of his fans to view him differently.

He is demanding US$8 000 for the alleged copyright infringements and US$4 000 for loss of income.

His own record label – Vigilance Music – has also been incorporated as the second plaintiff, claims that the satire resulted in their artiste losing a lot of income. H Metro