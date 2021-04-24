Man jailed for raping girlfriend (14)

By Zvikomborero Parafini

A 19-year-old Budiriro man was on Thursday remanded in custody after he appeared in court charged with rape and having sexual intercourse with a minor.

The suspect David Makaza, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

Makaza and the complainant who is 14 years old are boyfriend and girlfriend.

It is alleged that in March this year, the couple went to a party with two of the complainant’s sisters and while they were there, Makaza started fondling the complainant and they later went to his bed.

The court heard that while they were in the bedroom, he continued caressing the complainant and she became weak and doesn’t remember what transpired but when she woke up she was naked and she discovered some bloodstains on the bed.

She reportedly also felt pain in her lower abdomen and started crying because she knew that Makaza had raped her and she told her sisters what had transpired.

Lancelot Mutsokoti appeared for the State. H-Metro