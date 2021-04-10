Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Masarira’s warrant of arrest cancelled

By Prosper Dembedza

Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi has cancelled a warrant of arrest he had issued against opposition politician Ms Linda Masarira for absconding court on Wednesday.

Linda Masarira (Picture by (c) Andi Weiland | Heinrich-Böll-Stiftung (CC)
Masarira (38) is facing allegations of selling her landlord’s property worth US$3 140 before converting the money to her own use.

She was facing theft of trust property charges when she appeared before Mr Mangosi.

The court heard that sometime in January 2018 Lawrence Madamombe, the landlord, left his property in Masasrira’s custody at his house in Marlborough in Harare.

It is alleged that when Madamombe went to collect his property from Masarira later that year he realised that the property was missing.

The court heard that upon inquiring from Masarira, Madamombe discovered that she had sold his property and converted the money to her own use. The Herald

