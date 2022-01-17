Temba Mliswa, Linda Masarira push ED to sack Kirsty Coventry

Opposition party members who include the outspoken Norton MP Temba Mliswa (independent) and the president for the LEAD political party Linda Masarira are concurrently pushing President Emmerson Mnangagwa to fire Kirsty Coventry from her ministerial post.

Mliswa and Masarira took to their Twitter accounts to openly call for the dismissal of Coventry who is presently the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation in Zimbabwe.

The two (Mliswa and Masarira) believe the ex-Olympic swimmer has failed to run the country’s sports ministry since her appointment in 2018.

The concerned politicians emphatically want the most decorated Olympian from Africa to be relieved of her duties citing several reasons including the failure to promote the country’s sport development.

Mliswa called for the reshuffling of the sports ministry tipping Tino Machakaire who is Coventry’s deputy to take over at the helm of the government position.

He also blamed Coventry for utilising the post only for her personal achievements at the expense of the country’s interests.

“It’s better that the Ministry be reshuffled and Tino Machakaire made the Minister,” Mliswa posted on Twitter.

“Kirsty has only used the position to get herself an International Olympic Commission seat which isn’t beneficial to the country.

“It’s not that I want anything. No. I just want to see us succeeding in sport but we have arrogant administrators who have elite backgrounds and feel they know it all. Yet they can’t connect with areas such as Mbare, Highfields and rural areas, so how do you expect sport to grow?”

Seemingly, Masarira also concurred with Mliswa revealing that its high time the ‘incompetent’ Coventry be relieved of her duties with immediate effect.

However, rather than waiting to getting ‘fired’, Masarira implored the sports minister to resign despite revealing that she used to strongly rally behind her appointment.

“I was one of the people who celebrated Kirsty Coventry appointment as Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture. Sadly she has failed dismally to transform sport in Zimbabwe and there is no meaningful sustainable development of youth in our country and lastly she just has to resign.”

All this comes at a time when the government arm the SRC which is under the Ministry of Sports has been criticised and blamed for a number of sports development related issues including its failure to renovate football stadiums in the country. Nehanda Radio