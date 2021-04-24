Jah Signal celebrates decade in music

By Mathew Masinge

Chanter Jah Signal is set to celebrate his first decade in the music industry which has seen him churn out a number of hits under his belt.

Now fronting the Swah Family Clothing and Music Label, the energetic singer has every reason to look back and count his blessings.

Famed for hit’s including Stonyeni, Sweetie and Ishe, the 25-yer-old has vowed to up his game and explore more on the international scene.

“It’s been a wonderful 10 years of my life after starting my journey back in 2011 when I used to be just a wannabe singer.

“I have had a fair share of my ups and downs but at the end of the day I accomplished something to date, however I think I still have more to offer as an artiste and its time to go for gold.

“My next focus during the coming 10 years will be to reach the international scene and prove my mettle,” Jah Signal told H-Metro.

To mark the milestone, Jah Signal has released a four track EP titled Ndoenda Newe.

Songs included on the project include title track Ndoenda Newe, Dana Ngirozi, Nguva Yekutamba featuring Ti Gonz and Boss Pumacol and Kuchema Kwangu.

“The EP is out already and some of the songs have received positive feedback which is a huge push during these Covid-19 times where there are no performances.

“The project is also love inspired and I hope the fans will continue to support my music until we return on stage,” he said.

The 25-year-old who made a mark through his debut album titled Jaya has also revealed plans to release his second effort.

“My whole life has always been about music and I am one person who records songs off my heart because my mind is always composing something from my experiences.

“It’s high time I give my fans another album which is only a matter of time now because the songs are readily available,” he said.

Jah Signal, however, remains mum on his love life claiming he is focusing on making lasting impressions on the global market.

He feels he is up for it and has the desired arsenal to acquire international recognition in his next 10 years.

According to the singer, some of his unforgettable shows include his Australian and UK tours alongside Jah Prayzah and Winky D whilst his inclusion at the Tuku Send-Off and his solo in Masvingo rings bells for him locally. H-Metro