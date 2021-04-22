Man murdered at Emganwini shebeen

By Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu

Police in Bulawayo are investigating the murder of a 34-year-old man following a brawl over a woman at a shebeen in Emganwini suburb on Monday.

The now-deceased Mr Nkosana Chipepera was stabbed by a man only identified as Vincent.

Mr Chipepera was drinking beer with Vincent before a fight broke out between the two over a woman identified as Ms Thandolwenkosi Nkomo.

Mr Chipepera died on the spot after he was stabbed with an unknown object. Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident yesterday.

“One of the patrons only known as Vincent had a misunderstanding with Mr Chipepera over a woman whom they both claimed to be their girlfriend. Vincent took an unknown object and stabbed Mr Chipepera below the armpit,” said Insp Ncube.

He said Mr Chipepera collapsed in the sitting room and soon after the stabbing Vincent fled from the scene.

“An ambulance was called and upon arrival, the ambulance crew confirmed Mr Chipepera dead and his body was taken to UBH after police attended the scene,” said Insp Ncube.

He appealed for information that may lead to the arrest of Vincent.

Insp Ncube warned those violating lockdown regulations by operating shebeens that they risk being arrested. The Chronicle