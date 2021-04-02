Holy Ten gets 12 nominations at Changamire Awards

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Holy Ten could go down in history as the artiste with the most nominations from one award ceremony after he scooped 12 nominations for the upcoming Changamire Festival Awards.

Unfortunately for him, there is no monetary reward attached to the awards as the director of the festival Tafadzwa ‘Zimboy’ Muchechetere says, ‘it’s just a recognition.’

Asked if Holy Ten’s 12 nominations would not discredit awards or raise suspicion that the awards could be bogus Zimboy said;

“As to having an artiste with 12 nominations there’s no doubt by any reason that Holy Ten was popping… when an artiste works it doesn’t matter what people will say It’s about what happened in that particular year.

“If you look in every category which Holy Ten is nominated, he actually deserved it, no one can come and say he is the best male because HE is…. Everyone talked about him so he deserves it,” he said.

Speaking about the nomination criteria he said, “About the criteria an artiste needs to have affiliated with Changamire, came to our shows and performed or have been part of any live shows that happened last year. Usually we only stick to Changamire but due to Covid we have partnered with Nash TV, ZTN and other platforms artistes don’t need to submit anything.”

Another artiste with a lot of nominations is Kikky Badass with 9 nominations. The issue of concern in this case is that she is directly under the management of Zimboy.

The awards will be hosted by Hip Hop star Asaph and fast rising songstress Anita Jaxson. The event will be live streamed on Nash TV Facebook page on Monday 12 April. Nehanda Radio