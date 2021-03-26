Creative Itel duped of Z$100 000

By Zvikomborero Parafini

Creative Itel Zimbabwe, which is in the business of selling cellphones, was reportedly duped of cellphones worth $100 000 by its employees, a Harare court heard.

Tsungirirai Chinodakufa, Takudzwa Josiya, Tinashe Mhondiwa and Trymore Mudhara were not asked to plead when they appeared before Harare magistrate Tafadzwa Miti.

They were released on $8 000 bail each.

Prosecutor Tapiwa Zvidzai alleged that on March 23, Chinodakufa and Josiya, who are employed as shop attendants, stole 13 phones from the shop and gave them to Mhondiwa, who is Chinodakufa’s boyfriend.

It is alleged that when Mhondiwa was given the phones, he hired Mudhara to transport them.

The matter came to light when the complainant went through CCTV footage and discovered that Chinodakufa and Josiya would issue receipts and dispatch the phones as if they had been paid for.

They will be back in court on April 8. H-Metro