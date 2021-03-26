Mapisa finally sees mom’s grave

By Blessing Malinganiza

Spanish-based goalkeeper Martin Mapisa finally got to see his mother’s grave when he arrived for the Warriors assignment.

His mother succumbed to cancer in April last year, but travel restrictions meant that he could not attend the funeral.

Mapisa was part of the provisional squad that was supposed to play Algeria, but could not come home because of complications related to air travel at the time.

“Finally managed to pay my respect for my departed mom. I dedicate everything I do and win to you mama. Gone, but not forgotten. Love you always,” he posted on social media.

Th e 22-year-old has, of late, been commanding a starting place at Spanish Segunda B side, Zamora.

Mapisa became the first goalkeeper from Zimbabwe to be signed by a Spanish club in 2018.

He is the Young Warriors first choice goalkeeper. H-Metro