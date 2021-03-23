More advice for Khama Billiat

Kaizer Chiefs legend Absalom “Scara’’ Thindwa says Khama Billiat must carefully consider all options available to him before making a decision on his future.

Billiat’s contract with the Soweto giants is set to expire at the end of the current season and according to reports in Zimbabwe, Al Ahly and Zamalek will again attempt to sign the forward in the next transfer window.

Amakhosi do have an option to exercise the striker’s contract by one season, but Thindwa says Chiefs also must also be cautious due to the Zimbabwean’s age.

“First of all, I think Chiefs other than the fact that at the moment they can’t sign any players, I think they will always have opportunity to get new players,” Thindwa told KicOff.com.

“Khama is a great player to have around, but you must also look at where he is in terms of his age. Is he heading towards the end or is he starting?

“If he’s heading towards the end maybe this is his opportunity he will never get again to go anywhere, whether it’s in England or whatever and I’ll assume that he’s currently under contract which means Chiefs is going to make money.

“But, the challenge is that Chiefs is not winning the games they supposed to be winning. Even if you have an opportunity that will benefit you, I think it’s important to talk to the people that are looking after you now.

“Like, in this case it’s important that he talks to Kaizer, because Kaizer is the one that pays for his monthly bill.

“He must negotiate with him and make sure that Kaizer understands where he stands you see. Kaizer is not a difficult person, if he realises you have a good point, he will release you.”

When asked if it would be wise for the Warriors star to consider leaving Naturena, without bringing in a single silverware, Thindwa said, “That’s debatable you know, because sometimes players would not score goals but maybe create chances for others.

“Whether the other guys are converting or not it’s another thing. But, if you were to look at the Billiat that was at Sundowns compared to the one that we have at Chiefs, according to me he might be behind.

‘’He has not contributed the way we thought he was gonna contribute . . . and I have no doubt that if he stays at Chiefs, he still going to contribute because he has the wisdom, he has the know-how, he has the experience.

“So a player like that you will never write him off.”

Thindwa says the recent form of the likes of Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Happy Mashiane and Darrel Matsheke don’t mean the club is no longer in need of Billiat.

“Remember those players that you referring to, they don’t yet have the wisdom that Billiat have. They don’t have the experience.

“Billiat over the years, he acquired the experience that these boys do not have. So you never discard a person like that. I’m not saying he must renew his contract or not renew it.

“What I’m saying is that he must look at all options and consider the fact that he is there at Chiefs because certain people (management) they allowed him to be there.

“He must consult them and talk to them, so that in the end whatever decision that he takes, he takes because he sat them down and told them his side of the story. If he leaves, he must do so with the club’s blessings.” — KickOff.com