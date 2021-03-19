My father inspires me: Stacy Macheso

By Herzel Mushayabasa

Alick Macheso’s daughter, Stacy, says she gets inspiration from her father who has been supportive ever since she ventured into the music.



The 19-year-old said her father inspires her the most and this drove her into making her dream a reality.

“He has taught me how this journey that I have decided to pursue is.

“It is my wish to be a legend like him one day and to be supportive and motivating as he is to all artists.

“The most inspiring lesson that I drew out of my father as an artiste is to soldier on and never give up no matter how challenging a situation can be and I am very grateful for his love and support,” she said.

In another interview, the Orchestra Mberokwazvo boss said he was humbled by his daughter’s words.

” As the father and mentor, I am extremely proud of her and humbled by the fact that she regards me as her source of inspiration.

“I wish her nothing but the best and I will always support her in her academics and her music as well,” said Macheso.

Meanwhile, Stacy is set to release a new single titled Amai which comes as a follow up to her previous track Ingozi which took the musical fraternity by storm. H-Metro