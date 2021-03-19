King Isaac a happy man

US-based reggae/Afro jazz artiste, King Isaac, is overjoyed with the progress and reception of his latest single titled Ida Inini featuring Potato.

Released on February 14, the single has already been on the Power FM chart show for a couple weeks.

Apart from the chart show, the song is also getting airplay from various local stations.

Speaking to H-Metro from his US base, King Isaac – real name Isaac Kalumbu – said:

“It feels great to see Ida Inini enter the charts.

” It’s a really nice song and nothing is more fulfilling than to see something we worked so hard on and enjoyed building, getting the recognition it deserves from listeners.

“So I’m overjoyed and thankful.

“It is buzzing on social media both here (US) and in Zimbabwe and in other African countries.”

King Isaac also revealed that he is working on his seventh album which he will release later this year.

“I’m finalising an album that I’ll release later this year.

” It’s a really strong set of songs that I know people will love.”

The single Ida Inini brings the two genres of lovers rock and dancehall reggae together.

To date, King Isaac has six albums to his name.

Some of the albums he has released in the past years include King Isaac, Munomokwa, Here I Go Again, Isaacs Meets Isaac the Grammy nominated collaboration with Gregory Isaacs among others. H-Metro