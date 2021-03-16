Parliament takes former Zanu PF MP Killer Zivhu to court over car

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Courts |

Former Zanu PF Chivi MP Killer Zivhu has been taken to court by the Parliament of Zimbabwe over the car he was given during his time as a legislator.

Zivhu was expelled in July last year on allegations that he was using social media to push for a meeting between First Lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa and MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa’s wife, Sithokozile.

Reports claim Zivhu was allegedly doing this as part of an initiative to push for dialogue between Mnangagwa and Chamisa.

The controversial businessman confirmed on Twitter that Parliament had taken him to court despite writing to it requesting an opportunity to pay for the car.

“It’s unfortunate that Parliament decided to take me to court over a car , my lawyers wrote to parliament the very day I was fired to be allowed to pay for the car upto now there is no reply. Vongotanga nokuinda ku court vasina kuudza my lawyers kuti chibhadharayi,” he said.

Asked by a follower why he would not just return the car, Zivhu said he deserved compensation for the time he served as an MP.

“I can buy another one but I saved for two years. It’s my right I deserve a token of appreciation,” he replied.

Before being fired, Zivhu had served two years as a ruling party legislator in the National Assembly. He was expelled as a sitting legislator after his recall from the house by Zanu PF.

Announcing his expulsion, National Assembly Speaker Jacob Mudenda said the controversial Zivhu had ceased to be MP.

“On 1st of July, 2020, Parliament was notified by Zanu PF party that Honourable Killer Zivhu, member of the National Assembly for Chivi South Constituency had ceased to be a member of Zimbabwe African National Union (Patriotic Front) Party (Zanu-PF) and therefore, no-longer represents the interests of the party in parliament with effect from 1st July, 2020,” he said.