CCC MPs expelled from Parliament, banned for six sittings over recall protests

Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda has ruled that all opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Members of Parliament (MPs) who were ejected by the police after protesting the controversial recall of their colleagues have been banned from parliament for six sittings and will not receive pay for two months.

There was drama in Parliament on Tuesday afternoon after CCC legislators fearlessly resisted the ejection of their colleagues in Binga North MP Prince Dubeko Sibanda and Jasmine Toffa.

Toffa, Sibanda and 13 other CCC MPs were told by Mudenda that they were no longer legislators after their “bogus” recall by former MDC-T and PDP activist Songezo Tshabangu, who now claims to be the CCC interim Secretary-General.

Mudenda ordered the removal of the two legislators, but the sergeant-of-arms were not able to force their removal as other CCC MPs surrounded Sibanda.

Riot police were called in to deal with the situation and eventually managed to expel all CCC MPs who were involved in the chaos.

The Speaker then ruled that the ejected MPs were to be suspended for six sessions and not to be paid for two months.

Mkoba MP Amos Chibaya said the removed MPs were beaten with baton sticks by police and many were injured following the incident.

It is CCC’s argument that Tshabangu is not a member of CCC hence he has no power to recall party MPs, Senators or councillors.

Meanwhile, prominent human rights lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa staged a lone demonstration in Harare holding a placard telling Tshabangu to “respect our vote”.

Commenting on the issue, CCC leader Nelson Chamisa said: “Zimbabwe is in a deep political crisis as a result of a flawed and disputed election…Partisan capture of state institutions is criminal.

“Zanu-PF is not Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe is not Zanu-PF. Parliament is supposed to make laws, not break them. Zimbabwe shall be free! A luta continua!”