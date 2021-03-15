Zacc says former Zinara boss Moses Juma is on the run

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Courts |

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has claimed the former Zimbabwe National Road Authority (Zinara) acting chief executive officer Moses Julius Juma is on the run after losing a High Court appeal against his conviction for abuse of office.

Juma who was first arrested in 2016 for abuse of office was released after former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko stormed Avondale Police Station and demanded his release before he was re-arrested in 2018 and sentenced to 30 months in prison.

He was expected to serve two years in jail with six months being suspended for good behaviour.

Juma was arrested for handpicking a tax consultancy company for a contract worth US$500 000 without going to tender. He approached the High Court appealing against his conviction and was granted $5 000 bail.

However, the apex court upheld his sentence.

In a statement seen by Nehanda Radio, Zacc confirmed Juma was on the run and appealed for information on his whereabouts.

“Moses Julius Juma, former Zinara acting chief executive officer, is a fugitive from justice. He was convicted and sentenced for criminal abuse of duty at the Rotten Row Magistrate Court. However, he appealed at the High Court against his conviction and sentence.

“He lost his appeal and has to serve his sentence. Anyone with information on his whereabouts to advise the ZACC on the following WhatsApp number 0719529483 or tip off line 0242307065-7 0r 02422369602/5/8/14,” read a ZACC statement posted on Twitter. Nehanda Radio