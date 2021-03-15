Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Crimes & CourtsFeaturedLocal

Robbers break into ZACC chair Justice Matanda-Moyo’s office

39,170

By Daniel Nemukuyu

Unknown people broke into the office of Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission chairperson Justice Loice Matanda Moyo over the weekend at Mt Pleasant Business Park.

ZACC chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo
ZACC chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo

Investigations are now underway to establish if any crucial documents or property are missing.

After the disturbing incident, Justice Matanda Moyo took an early break and decided to work away from the offices.

Related Articles

Zacc says former Zinara boss Moses Juma is on the run

26,784

‘ZAAC, police haven’t investigated bogus…

57,447

Graft-accused police boss guns for Zacc

25,942

ZACC goes after US$13m external assets

27,617

Justice Matanda-Moyo confirmed the development this morning.

“Yes, there was a break in at my office. Investigations are in progress,” she said. The Herald

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments