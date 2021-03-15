Mnangagwa regime to deregister over 450 “dormant” NGOs

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration is set to deregister more than 450 non-governmental organizations (NGOs) on allegations that “they are not doing anything with regards to those mandates.”

According to the Zimbabwe Television Network (ZTN) Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima said over 450 NGOs were dormant and set to be deregistered.

The state-controlled publication added that the government had since published the names of the organizations in question.

“Why do we continue to register them when they are dormant? They are not doing anything. When they registered, they stated the things they were going to take care of but they are not doing anything with regards to those mandates. It is necessary that they get deregistered,” Mavima said.

MDC Alliance national deputy spokesperson Clifford Hlatywayo said the move by the government was meant to dis-empower communities.

“What Zanu PF doesn’t want is an informed population. So they are trying by all means to make sure that they cripple any avenue or any mechanism that transmits proper information to the people.

“What Zanu PF wants is to make sure that we have a dis-empowered community. NGOs, most of them, if you check, they are there to empower and capacitate communities.

“They want to make sure that that link is destroyed and they are the only ones as a political party that communicates directly with the people.

“They have realised that people are being empowered in terms of getting correct information including humanitarian because other NGOs are focusing on humanitarian assistance including helping the girl child. The bottom line is that Zanu PF is against the people and an empowered community,” he said. Nehanda Radio