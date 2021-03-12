Film industry mourns Anne Nhira

By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Players in the local film industry have mourned fellow actress Anne Nhira, who died in South Africa early on Thursday from injuries sustained in an armed robbery on Monday.

Nhira rose to fame playing the popular role of Vimbai in the local soap Studio 263, which won many accolades due to its popularity in the early 2000s.

Tapiwa Mavindidze, who acted with Nhira in “No Matter What”, posted:

“Go with God my sister…words elude me…I remember at my first audition for Studio 263, the director gave me a piece that I had to do with Anne.

“He called her over and we met for the first time. My nerves were a wreck, but she took me in and gave me quite a lot of confidence. After the performance, she came to me and whispered with a smile “You’re going get this role”.

“I got a call later that evening with an offer. Since then we worked together in television and became good friends. She was quite upfront and smart and very considerate, confident and driven.

“My experience working with her and knowing her as a person are all good times. A few years later we worked together on a feature.”

Canadian-based Zimbabwean Nico Abote, executive director for Play Africa TV, who grew up with Nhira in Chitungwiza, said her death was a great loss for film and television.

“Growing up in the same hood… Zviko and a few friends of yours had this wild dream to be in Hollywood films one day… you lived up to that dream… a few years later as we worked on a film, so young, clueless, but again ambitious,” he posted on social media.

“I remember laughing about the name of the movie (What She Wants Is Not What She Needs) later changed to No Matter What and this was nothing, but a group of young adults seeking to dream and do. I can’t even imagine how we did it then but it simply worked. Lol.

"You later made your mark with Studio263 and became the popular girl…and the kids would call your name or even run after you… Vimbai!!!"