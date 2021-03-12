Passion Java loses Instagram account… threatens hacker with blindness

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Flamboyant Prophet Passion Java will have to learn to live without his much loved Instagram account after a hacker kicked him out and took control of it along with its 355 700 followers.

The prophet took to Facebook to threaten the hacker, saying if they don’t return the account or come out clean they will go blind or be poor in life.

“Kindly note my Instagram Account has been hacked. Posts which were being made minutes ago weren’t by me or any of my PR managers.

“My technical team is currently working on recovering the account. But vakomana musatsvaga kutukwa nezvunhu zvisina nemusoro wese.

“umwe anoita rombe kana bofu ndokuudzai, I give whoever has my account to come out clean.

“Ndikazoi recover through my team usazoti muporofita ane rough wava bofu,” read a statement from his Facebook page.

Sometime last year a hacker identified as Tyga Sparta attempted to hack Java’s Instagram account but was not successful.

Nehanda Radio caught up with Sparta who denied having any knowledge or involvement in the incident that has robbed Java of a platform to showcase his luxurious lifestyle.

“I didn’t hack anyone musandibvunza zvisina basa,” said the 25-year-old software developer as he distanced himself from the incident. Nehanda Radio