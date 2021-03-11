Andrew Nyamayaro appointed new president of Warwickshire Law Society in the UK

By Staff Reporter | Nehanda Diaspora |

UK based Zimbabwean born solicitor and legal practitioner, Mr Andrew Nyamayaro has added another feather up his cap after being appointed the new president of the Warwickshire Law Society for the year 2021 to 2022. Mr Nyamayaro is the Principal of Tann Law Solicitors in the UK.

In addition to the appointment, Nyamayaro also serves as the Press and Public Relations Officer of the Warwickshire Law Society. In a further show of confidence he was voted to be the council member for Coventry and Warwickshire constituency in the National Law Society.

Tann Law Solicitors has been instructed by many Zimbabweans and other clients in immigration, employment, litigation, family, business and corporate areas of law. Its led by Nyamayaro who is an experienced solicitor, negotiator and litigator. He is a board member in various organisations.

In March 2018, Nehanda Radio reported how Tann Law Solicitors had acquired RBM Solicitors Ltd to mark their continued growth since their inception in 2016. Under the deal at the time Mr and Mrs Bvunzawabaya of RBM Solicitors Ltd were made part time Consultants at the new firm.

Tann Law Solicitors started by offering immigration advice only in a one room office. They have now moved to the professional district of Coventry in the city centre, very close to the train station.

Its principal, Nyamayaro, is an active member of the Zimbabwean community in the UK. He has made keynote speeches to political parties, churches, human rights organisations and other various organisations. He has held voluntary positions including being a parent governor.

Nyamayaro holds dual admission being an admitted legal practitioner in Zimbabwe and a solicitor in England and Wales. His firm also accept instructions from other firms to act as Solicitor agents in Immigration Tribunals. They also have clients around the world.

"I enjoy reading books, watching movies, exercising and travelling. I have volunteered as a school governor, Justice of Peace and as a board member for various organisations including my local church," eh say on his LinkedIn profile.