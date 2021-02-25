VP Mohadi claims he is approaching courts over sex scandal allegations

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Vice President Kembo Mohadi says he is planning to approach the courts suing those responsible for leaking audios of alleged sex scandals involving him with numerous young women.

Asked by Nehanda Radio if the VP is planning legal action, his lawyer, Norman Mugiya of Mugiya and Muvhami Law Chambers simply said, “sure we will do that.”

Yesterday Mugiya told the media that Mohadi was “working on something.”

“Of course we will exercise restraint in disclosing further details but as my principal has stated, we are now aware of what has been transpiring and what is transpiring in relation to the unnecessary attacks against his person.”

Seemingly, the recordings so far have already ruined two marriages including one of two Central Intelligence (CIO) officers. In one of the recordings an alleged voice of Mohadi is heard luring a woman who works in his office for sex.

It has since been further reported that Mohadi’s mobile phone was intercepted/hacked leading to embarrassing leaks of his private communications.

Yesterday, the under-fire Vice President held a press conference where he dismissed the numerous sex scandals reports claiming that the “allegations being levelled against me are not only false, but well-choreographed to demean, condescend, and soil my image as a national leader and patriot.”

He added: “I’m aware that my right to privacy has been trashed in terms of Section 57(d) of the constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No.20) Act 2013, which reads as follows,

‘every person has the right to privacy, which includes the right not to have the privacy of their communication infringed…’

“Despite the noise in the digital media ecologies, I wish to clearly state that I am innocent and a victim of political mechanisations being peddled through hacking and voice cloning.”