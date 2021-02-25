By Dr Elias Chakabwata

Hope for another day

Agony, anguish, apathy

Despondency, despair, depression

Torment, torture, terror

Lonely. deserted, ostracized

The Sun is setting

Setting in the West

Worst experiences are intensifying,

The intensity is unbearable

But why me?

Breathing is suffocating me

I would rather stay without breathing

Breathing is a nightmare

No appetite

No desire for entertainment

My speech is failing

I would rather keep my loud silence

Loved yet deserted

Living yet dying inward

Uncared for yet carefree

My money , yet no sleep

My cat yet, no leisure

Puzzled, perturbed , perplexed

Baffled, battered, buffeted

Meaningless is the meaning of all this.

Guava leaves, Lemon juice , zumbani tea

Zithromax , Vitamin C, eucalyptus oil

Who knows, what if it works?

The cock crows signaling the arrival of dawn

The sun is rising

Darkness of the night is dispersed

It’s a new day

My mental eye sees a mountain very far

A loud voice cries from the mountain top

It’s preaching hope

Hope for tomorrow

Tomorrow will come

Leaves dance in trees

A gentle breeze blows as ravens fly overheard

Their flapping wings give me assurance that I am still flesh and blood

I am confident that I will join the ravens and flap my wings

Celebrating the dawn of a new day

New hope

New dreams

In the midst of pain , there is hope.