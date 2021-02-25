MDC Alliance youths stage flash demo outside High Court demanding release of Haruzivishe

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

MDC Alliance youths on Thursday staged a flash demonstration outside the High Court in Harare demanding the “unconditional” release of incarcerated activist Makomborero Haruzivishe.

Over fifty youths partook in the protest holding placards that read messages “Free Mako”. They also wrote the message on the front walls of the High Court.

The youths chanted the slogan “Sunungura Mako” which translates to “Free Mako”. They further dropped placards with the message, “Zanu-PF Must Go,” at the High Court’s main entrance.

Haruzivishe was arrested last week and charged with with kidnapping after he allegedly led Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) students to storm an Impala Car Rental shop in Harare, locked workers in and left with the keys while demanding the release of their president Takudzwa Ngadziore last year.

He has three warrants of arrests after defaulting some of the cases at Harare Magistrate’s Court. He was ordered to apply for bail at the High Court on the kidnapping case.

Today, accompanied by his lawyer Obey Shava of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, Haruzivishe appeared before Provincial Magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti Guwuriro seeking cancellation of his first warrant and second warrant.

His lawyer said that his client had been issued with another warrant arrest which “We are yet to investigate as to when and how he defaulted court”. The magistrate will deliver a ruling on the first warrant tomorrow and the other one on the 2nd of March.

Meanwhile, Harare West legislator Joanah Mamombe attended court in solidarity with Haruzivishe. While addressing the media outside court, she condemned alleged police brutality after allegations that the security forces fired several gunshots at opposition activists before they arrested him.

She called for five things including the “immediate resignation of the Commissioner General of Police, Mr Godwin Matanga for gross abuse of office and superintending over an institution responsible for various abuses of human rights….”

Mamombe together with other opposition youths added: “We call upon the Parliament of Zimbabwe to institute an investigation into illegal conduct of the Commissioner General and the members of the Police. Nehanda Radio