Two weeks later…. ‘missing page’ delays Job Sikhala bid for freedom

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Courts |

The bail hearing for incarcerated opposition MDC Alliance Vice Chairman Job Sikhala has been postponed by High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi because of a “missing page” in the record of proceedings.

Sikhala was arrested two weeks ago and charged with publishing falsehoods.

Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono, MDC Alliance national spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere and Sikhala are facing similar charges after a Tweet alleging a police officer had beaten and killed a child strapped to its mother’s back using a baton after a video of the alleged incident went viral.

Mahere has since been granted bail by Harare regional magistrate Lazini Ncube. But Sikhala and Chin’ono were denied bail and they are still approaching the High Court in their bid for freedom.

Sikhala’s bail hearing could not start on Tuesday following the loss of a page in the record of proceedings. Justice Chitapi ruled that the matter be heard on Wednesday.

The Zengeza West legislator is represented by Jeremiah Bamu and Paidamoyo Saurombe of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).

The State led by Arthur Bosha sought for the matter to be postponed as a page is missing from the record of proceedings.

Bamu agreed to the postponement but he raised concerns over how the prison officers brought Sikhala before court while in leg irons.

Chitapi warned the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services against bringing Sikhala to court in leg irons and postponed the matter to Wednesday.

Chin’ono, Sikhala and opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume were detained last year ahead of banned anti-corruption and anti-government protests they backed through their Twitter accounts.

They were charged with inciting public violence and they were released on bail one month later.