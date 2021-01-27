High Court grants Chin’ono bail, ends 20 days of “pre-trial incarceration”

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

High Court Judge Justice Davison Foroma has granted Z$20 000 bail to journalist Hopewell Chin’ono who has had to endure over 20 days of “pre-trial incarceration”.

Chin’ono is jointly charged with MDC Alliance national spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere and Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala over allegations of communicating falsehoods that a Harare based police officer reportedly killed a baby while attempting to beat the child’s mother with a baton stick.

The award-winning journalist is represented by Harrison Nkomo and Paidamoyo Saurombe of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).

Before the ruling by Justice Foroma on Wednesday, Chin’ono was already on a Z$10 000 bail plus stringent reporting conditions. Title deeds for his Chisipite home are also being held by the Clerk of Court as surety.

Justice Foroma however, ordered Chin’ono to deposit an additional Z$20 000 to ensure his freedom after 20 days of detention.

“Justice Foroma ruled that conditions imposed by the High Court in ACC 72/20 apply. @daddyhope must also pay $20 000 at Harare Magistrates Court. His lawyers are Harrison Nkomo & @PaidaSaurombe of @ZLHRLawyers,” ZLHR confirmed.

Mahere has since been granted bail by Harare regional magistrate Lazini Ncube. But Sikhala and Chin’ono were denied bail and they approached the High Court in their bid for freedom.

Sikhala’s bail hearing could not start on Tuesday following the loss of a page in the record of proceedings. Justice Chitapi will preside over the matter today.

Sikhala is represented by Jeremiah Bamu and Paidamoyo Saurombe.

Chin’ono, Sikhala and opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume were detained last year ahead of banned anti-corruption protests they backed through their Twitter accounts. They were charged with inciting public violence and released on bail one month later. Nehanda Radio