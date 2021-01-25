Man in trouble over morgue selfie

Police have launched a manhunt for a man only identified as Tinashe Mugwara, who posted pictures on social media of himself standing next to a dead body being cleaned in a morgue.

The morgue is yet to be identified.

After taking “selfie” pictures in the morgue, where one of the bodies was being washed by some people purportedly working in the same morgue of a local funeral parlour, Mugwara went on to post the pictures on his Facebook page.

Police are appealing for any information helpful in the apprehension of the suspect.

In an interview, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Mugwara violated the law.

“In terms of the law, we request people to report,” he said. “Secondly it’s a criminal offence for someone to do such a thing.

“That person is violating the law. Taking pictures of dead bodies in morgues and funeral parlours and posting on social media is committing a crime. In this regard, the law should take its course. People should report these incidents.”

Yesterday, social media was awash with the pictures and Zimbabweans condemned the behaviour of Mugwara.

Concerned citizens started sending messages on social media urging people to assist with information which may help in identifying Mugwara and also the funeral parlour where he was taking the pictures.

One citizen said Mugwara should be arrested. “Tinashe Mugwara works at a funeral parlour, he is taking selfies and images of deceased clients and posting on Facebook,” said the citizen. The Herald.