Mob assaults cop for arresting drug dealers

By Victor Maphosa

A Harare detective was recently attacked by an angry mob in Mufakose for arresting two suspected drug dealers.

After the two were arrested, a gang of eleven suspects emerged and demanded the release of the suspects and also of the dagga which was recovered by the officers.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said one of the officers was assaulted during the scuffle.

He urged the public not to defeat the course of justice, saying they should allow the police to execute their duties.

“Police in Harare are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of assault on a member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police and defeating course of justice which occurred on January 19 2021 in Mufakose where two members of the CID Drugs and Narcotics were on duty,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

“They arrested two suspects for possession and dealing in dagga, then 11 suspects emerged, forced the officers to release the arrested suspects and exhibits, and attacked one of the police officers with an iron bar.

“Members of the public are advised to adore the rule of law and refrain from disturbing the law enforcement officers on their constitutional mandate.”

Meanwhile, police in Harare arrested Kudakwashe Nyashanu (37) on January 20, 2021 after he attacked police officers and escaped from police custody on January 19, 2021.

“At the time of arrest, he was driving a stolen Nissan Caravan which was stolen during a robbery and murder case in Masvingo on January 15, 2021,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

“Two other suspects, Shepherd Chinhara and Edson Dhonza were arrested, leading to the recovery of various property stolen in Masvingo. The suspects will appear in court soon.” The Herald