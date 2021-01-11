Uebert Angel multi-million dollar office complex plans approved in the UK

UK based businessman/preacher, Prophet Uebert Angel has been granted planning permission to build a multi-million dollar office complex in the UK that will house his Apex World News TV station, Uebert Angel Foundation, Brits Money and other companies under The Billion Group Ltd.

The Lincolnlite website says Angel was granted permission “to build a mixed use building including office, studio space and storage on land off Marshalls Way by West Lindsey District Council.”

The site is in Gainsborough, a market town in the West Lindsey district of Lincolnshire, England.

Documents attached to the building plans by architects UKSD said the development “will not have significant environmental effects by virtue of its nature, size or location. The nature of the proposed use is appropriate to the area because the site is allocated for such purposes.”

“The site is allocated for the proposed use and would not sterilise mineral interests or prejudice the operation of an adjacent waste transfer station. The design is appropriate to its context and would not harm the character of the area,” architects UKSD said on behalf of Angel’s organisation.

The building will include 46 parking spaces as well as a helipad.

“The proposed development […] represents an opportunity to boost employment in the area and boost economic development within a sustainable location,” UKSD said.

According to their website, The Angel Organisation is an umbrella company owned by Prophet Uebert Angel and his wife Bebe Angel which houses several companies involved in financial services, construction, resorts, hotels, television channels and philanthropy.

Last year in June, Nehanda Radio reported how the company launched a new satellite TV channel dedicated to international news. The couple already has two channels in Miracle TV and GoodNews TV dedicated to their ministry and the new but more taxing, Apex World News, joined the family.

Apex World News launched in June 2020 and already has reporters and news presenters around the world. “We will be broadcasting on EutelSat7WA, Amos-17, IntelSat20 Satellite, Brio TV and also Roku,” a scrolling alert on a promo video announced at the time.

It looks like from the building plans unveiled, the channel which is broadcasting via satellite, internet and cable, delivering news 24 hours a day will soon have a new home.

It looks like Angel has made Lincolnshire his new home. In 2017 he splashed out on a massive mansion there that has a 14 acre private garden including an impressive three lakes.

Sifting through records of property sales we estimate the house was bought for around $2 million as a box structure and could be worth around $4 million with the renovations that were done.

Sources tell Nehanda Radio he installed versace tiles throughout the house, gold plated bathrooms and toilets, a dedicated cinema room, 12 seater jacuzzi and plans to add a swimming pool.