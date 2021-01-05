Fantan, Levels to appear in court today… cops suspended over show

By Tafadzwa Zimoyo and Victor Maphosa

Police have suspended four officers for failing to enforce national lockdown regulations on New Year’s eve, resulting in a Harare-based disc jockey, DJ Fantan, hosting a musical show attended by hundreds of people at Matapi Flats in Mbare, right next to the local police station.

DJ Fantan and Levels (Picture by TinPo Media)

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday confirmed the suspension of police officers over the illegal musical show.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that Superintendent Innocent Makumbe, Inspector Garikai Jiyane (Officer-in-Charge, Matapi), Inspector Peace Nyarai Gunhe (Duty Officer) and Assistant Inspector Vengai Mupamhanga (Duty Member) have been suspended from police duties by Commissioner-General of Police pending disciplinary action.

“Investigations conducted have revealed that the senior officer and junior members did not perform their duties according to police set standards and Government’s Covid-19 regulations in handling the illegal Mbare musical bash held by DJ Fantan and his associates on 31st December 2020,”

DJ Fantan is expected to appear in court today together with his promoter — Simbarashe Chanachimwe (Dammer) — and Rodger Tafadzwa Kadzimwe (Levels).

On New Year’s eve, some members of the public had unsanctioned gatherings as they celebrated the dawn of 2021 in disregard of Covid-19 lockdown measures.

In other parts of the country, officers deployed to enforce the lockdown measures timeously intervened and dispersed the gatherings.

There were however, reports that officers in other districts turned a blind eye to the illegal festivities, which did not go down well with their superiors who have started taking action.

In Harare, unsanctioned gatherings were recorded in various parts of the capital city, such as in Glen View, Mabvuku, Highfield, Mbare, Borrowdale, Helensvale, Westgate, Warren Park, Marlborough and Avondale among others.

An investigation shows that the Mbare gig was held with almost a thousand people in attendance.

The show was allegedly organised by Chanachimwe of David House International which saw the performance of popular Zimdancehall disc jockey, DJ Fantan and several others.

According to a flyer which circulated last week ahead of show, performers included Bazooka, Soul Jah Luv, Dadza D, Silent Killer, Mr Sinclair, Rhibe, Ginna Marina and Bounty Lisa.

Dubbed, “2021 Welcome Passa Passa- Zimdancehall meets Helmets”, the show caused a stir after DJ Fantan’s video and images while he was on stage, went viral on social media.

Many people complained on social media and demanded answers on how such an event was held so close to a police station. DJ Fantan, Dammer and Levels were later arrested. The Herald