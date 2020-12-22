Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

SportsFeaturedNewsRelationships

Nyasha Mushekwi weds Swedish sweetheart

25,913

By Keith Mlauzi

Zimbabwean footballer Nyasha Mushekwi has officially married his Swedish sweetheart, Arsema Ghebrehiwot. The wedding took place over the weekend.

Former Warriors international Nyasha Mushekwi wedded his Swedish sweetheart, Arsema Ghebrehiwot, over the weekend.
Former Warriors international Nyasha Mushekwi wedded his Swedish sweetheart, Arsema Ghebrehiwot, over the weekend.

The former warriors International got married to Ghebrehiwot two years ago after their engagement.

Over the past weekend the couple had a small intimate, low-profile wedding where only close friends and family were in attendance, possibly due to the coronavirus regulations.

Related Articles

Mushekwi scores third goal of the season

9,544

Zimbos in Pretoria fall victim to Covid-19 food aid hoax

76,591

Mushekwi back in training in China

8,327

The Olympic sweethearts who wrote Zim football story of the…

24,376

The couple met during the time when Mushekwi played for the Swedish side Djurgardens before his move to China.

The China based striker was previously married to Luminista Dumbisa Jemwa before they split up and she started dating former President Robert Mugabe’s son Russell Gorereza.

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments