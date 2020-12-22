Nyasha Mushekwi weds Swedish sweetheart

By Keith Mlauzi

Zimbabwean footballer Nyasha Mushekwi has officially married his Swedish sweetheart, Arsema Ghebrehiwot. The wedding took place over the weekend.

The former warriors International got married to Ghebrehiwot two years ago after their engagement.

Over the past weekend the couple had a small intimate, low-profile wedding where only close friends and family were in attendance, possibly due to the coronavirus regulations.

The couple met during the time when Mushekwi played for the Swedish side Djurgardens before his move to China.

The China based striker was previously married to Luminista Dumbisa Jemwa before they split up and she started dating former President Robert Mugabe’s son Russell Gorereza.