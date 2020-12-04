Top officials’ kombis impounded

By Arron Nyamayaro

A number of commuter omnibuses believed to be owned by government officials and high profile people have been impounded for operating against Covid-19 regulations.

Chitungwiza officer in charge of traffic Chief Inspector Knowledge Nzombe said police are on an operation to impound all unregistered buses and vehicles caught carrying passengers regardless of the status of their owners.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police traffic section is carrying an operation to remove all commuter omnibuses not registered with ZUPCO from operating against Covid-19 regulations,” said Chief Insp Nzombe.

“Some of the vehicles impounded belong to high profile people but our policy as an organization we are saying we do not have anybody who is special or above the law.

“We are taking the law without fear and favour anyone who is found wanting will be arrested regardless of rank in the society or in the organization we will treat them according to law,” said Chief Insp Nzombe.

Acting provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Simon Chazovachii said 725 vehicles were impounded last week only and 6254 impounded since the reviewing of the national lockdown which saw commuter omnibuses back on roads.

“Police have intensified its operations in Harare and Chitungwiza to impound all vehicles not registered to carry passengers as well as commuter omnibuses not registered under ZUPCO,” said Ass Insp Chazovachii.

“We are urging owners of commuter omnibuses to observe measures set by government to curb the spread of Covid-19 and make sure that they register their vehicles under ZUPCO to avoid losing their hard earned money.

“Impounded vehicles will be taken to council holding bay and they will be cleared by the department of Vehicle Inspection Department before operating and that process will consume a lot of money in buying spare parts for fitness as well as storage costs.

“As police we are encouraging transport operators to observe measures set by government and comply with police traffic officers on roads for the safety of people’s lives.

“We would like to urge commuters to rely on registered buses and avoid accidents and mishaps experienced when Kombi drivers evade police arrest,” he said.

Ass Insp Chazovachii warned people relying on mushika shika, illegal transport operators saying a number of them are losing their valued goods and increasing robbery cases. H-Metro