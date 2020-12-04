Man kills wife over Sadza

By Paul Pindani

A Hurungwe man recently killed his wife over Sadza meal. Edson Muzhuzha, 52, of Plot 8, Village 15, Pote Tengwe, Hurungwe, killed his wife when he returned home and found that there was no food left for him.

Mashonaland West Provincial Police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ian Kohwera told H-Metro that Muzhuzha came home around 8pm and his daughter Linda told him that there was no food left for him since he had been away for three days.

“His wife Shelter Chitokisi, 45, started to prepare food for him.

“Muzhuzha started to insult his wife and an altercation arose between the two and they started fighting,” said Insp Kohwera.

He said that Chitokisi, sensing danger, fled, but was caught by Muzhuzha.

“He stabbed her once on the chest with an Okapi knife and she died instantly after sustaining a deep cut on the chest.

“Villagers effected a citizen arrest and managed to recover the Okapi knife,” he said.

Insp Kohwera said Karoi CID and Tengwe police attended the scene and the body was ferried to Karoi District hospital mortuary for a post mortem.

Police urged members of the public not to take the law into their own hands.

“We want to urge members of the public not to take the law into their own hands.

“It’s very saddening that we are losing lives while we are observing 16 days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence.

“People must solve disputes amicably than resorting to violence,” said Insp Kohwera.

He added:

“Police will keep on arresting all perpetrators of violence. We need to value the Sanctity of life,”

“We want to thank members of the public who managed to effect citizen arrest.” H-Metro