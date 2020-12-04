Love triangle ends in tragedy after rival suitor beaten to death

By Tatenda Chipungudzanye

Police in Beatrice are looking for 36-year-old Admire Motsi from Jefferstone farm in Beatrice who allegedly assaulted Stanley Chilima to death after an altercation over a marital affair.

Mashonaland East Police Spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza said the now deceased Stanley Chilima was allegedly having an affair with the suspect’s wife, Arena Sale.

“It is stated that, on 02 December 2020 at around 0300 hours, Stanley Chilima proceeded to the suspect’s homestead ostensibly to see his alleged girlfriend, Sale who is the wife to the suspect Motsi. Unbeknown to him Motsi was inside the bedroom that day.

“On arrival, Chilima reportedly knocked at the door as usual and the suspect woke up, opened his bedroom door and saw Chilima standing by the door.

“Since the suspect had long known about the affair, the presence of Chilima enraged him which led him to pick up a wooden stick and he started assaulting Chilima all over his body,” Insp Mwanza said.

Insp Mwanza said the two reportedly went on fighting with Motsi hitting Chilima with fists and a stick.

“The noise from the scuffle allegedly awoke the suspect’s mother-in-law.

“It is said that the two went on fighting about a kilometre away from the suspect’s homestead where the now deceased was allegedly left for dead.”

Motsi is reported to have returned home where he slept while Chilima’s body was discovered the next morning.

“Police Beatrice (Harrage Base) attended to the scene but the suspect had already fled.

“It was observed that Stanley Chilima had sustained a swollen face and was bleeding from the mouth, nose and ears.

“The body was conveyed to Chitungwiza hospital mortuary for post mortem and next of kin was advised.”

Insp Mwanza appealed to members of the public who might know the whereabouts of Motsi to notify the nearest police station.

“Violence is a menace in our societies and it must be nipped in the bud. Peaceful resolutions to any differences must be the way to avoid such callous incidences,” Insp Mwanza said. H-Metro