Mphoko’s trial continues in camera

The trial of former Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko on charges of criminal abuse of office continued yesterday in camera at the Harare Magistrates Court.

By Miriam Mangwaya

Mphoko was arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission last year for allegedly instructing officers at Avondale Police Station in Harare to release two Zimbabwe National Roads Administration officials from holding cells without following procedure while he was Acting President on July 14, 2016.

Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko (right)
Former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko (right) seen here with his wife

The two Zinara officials had been arrested for fraud and criminal abuse of office.

Mphoko appeared before magistrate Trynos Wutawashe yesterday after his application to have his trial transferred from Harare to Bulawayo was dismissed by the court last year.

Earlier this year, the court granted an application by the State to have Mphoko’s trial heard in camera.

The State, led by prosecutor Lovett Masuku argued that Mphoko’s defence outline had information which could be detrimental to state security.

Mphoko attended the court proceedings with his lawyers and immediate family members. Newsday.

