Mary Chiwenga claims plot to kill her

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged and ailing wife Mary Mubaiwa Chiwenga has claimed that she is being stalked by unknown people who allegedly want to see her dead.

The former model and Vice President Chiwenga are going through a nasty divorce. The retired army general is on record alleging that Mubaiwa tried to kill him in July last year when he was bedridden in a South African hospital.

On Monday, Mubaiwa was wheeled into court on a stretcher bed to help back up her lawyers’ plea that she was not well enough to stand trial. Mubaiwa is currently out on bail and facing charges of attempted murder and externalisation, charges she denies.

In an interview with NewsDay this week, Mubaiwa claimed that unknown people allegedly wanting to kill her were stalking her. She was also worried that she did not see her children for a while.

“I am very much afraid for my personal life at the moment. I am living in fear. I just don’t know why I am being stalked and my calls being monitored. They want me dead and are using every trick in the book and if anything happens to me, there would be no witnesses.

“On Monday, while I was coming from court, I was told that an unregistered Mazda BT50 with three people was parked at my offices. The people were taking pictures. They are said to have even slept there, why are they doing this, they know better.

“The level of intimidation is just too much,” Mubaiwa said.

Mubaiwa also confirmed that Chiwenga recently instructed his subordinates to dump his estranged wife’s undergarments outside her offices. She emotionally added that she cried outside the magistrate court when she was brought to it in an ambulance.

She said she missed her children whom she is being denied access to and as a result, was under emotional stress and “as good as dead.”

“This has been happening for a while now. What wrong have I done? What sin have I committed to deserve this?

“First, it was him (Chiwenga) who instructed his subordinates to pack my belongings, including my undergarments and dumb them at my offices. Who does that to the mother of his children, instructing subordinates to take your spouse’s undergarments?

“It is really sad that we have men who still take pride in dehumanising women to that extent. God has ways of bringing out the truth and as they say, the truth will set me free.

“I have a lot to say, but I am human, I will be quiet. My silence will be out of respect for my children, my and his (Chiwenga) own integrity.

“I am sick, I really cried outside the court. I felt I had had enough and felt like giving up, but I just prayed to God to protect me. That is how I gathered strength.

“A lot has been cooked, what is worse than being called a potential killer, a witch, a drug addict?

“My rights as a woman have been violated. I have faced the worst because of my husband. He is even preparing more, do I care, no. I know the truth and I will stand for that.

“They have created all sorts of allegations against me, labelling me all sorts of names and vowing to crush me with all arsenals at their disposal, sounds scary, but God will always protect his own. I pray one day, people will get to know the truth and it will be soon.

Mubaiwa added that she was supposed to seek medical attention outside the country after suffering severe injuries from the White City Stadium, Bulawayo, bomb blast on June 23, 2018 at a rally that was addressed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, but she is being denied access to travel.

“They cannot allow me to go outside the country to seek medical attention, but I was injured while supporting my husband at work. I am not a politician, I knew nothing about politics, but

“I went there to support him, being a supportive wife that I was and this is what I get in return,” she said.

“Everyone who got injured that time is receiving medical attention outside the country, including him (Chiwenga), but I can’t because they can’t release my passport. They want me dead and are using every trick in the book. I only pray to God that I get healed. I am in pain,” she added.